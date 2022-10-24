UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Foreign, Interior Ministries To Expedite Repatriation Of Arshad Sharif's Body

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to expedite the repatriation process of the body of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya.

The prime minister asked the secretaries of the two ministries to take immediate measures in this regard and also remain in touch with the authorities concerned in Kenya, the PM Office said in a statement.

He urged the two secretaries to take personal interest in the repatriation of the body of Arshad Sharif.

Earlier in a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of Arshad Sharif.

"I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif's tragic death," he said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif.

"May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family," he said.

