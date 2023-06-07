UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Formulation Of Comprehensive Development Package For KP Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 07:07 PM

PM directs formulation of comprehensive development package for KP merged districts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive development package for the uplift of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive development package for the uplift of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a seven-member delegation of political leadership from the merged districts, headed by former MNA Shah Gul Afridi, assured that he as well as the incumbent government considered the development of merged districts a national priority.

Parliament Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Advisor to PM Engineer Amir Muqam and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The delegation members appreciated the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) for presenting a strategy for the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into KP which was later achieved through legislation.

They told the prime minister that during the last four years, the previous government neglected the development of merged districts which also impeded the implementation of the development strategy presented by the PML-N.

The delegation members apprised the prime minister of the issues faced by their respective Constituencies, particularly the water shortage in Peshawar.

They also emphasised the measures for the promotion of trade activity in the areas bordering Afghanistan. The prime minister assured them to take steps in this regard to uplift the living standard of the people on both sides of the border through trade.

The prime minister assured the delegation of full implementation of the comprehensive development strategy for the merged districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Peshawar Shortage Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Amir Muqam Border Afridi Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam murder ..

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam murder case

1 minute ago
 Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries D ..

Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries Discuss Union State Security - ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for public welfare: minister

Govt taking steps for public welfare: minister

3 minutes ago
 RWMC distributes insurance cheques to two deceased ..

RWMC distributes insurance cheques to two deceased families

3 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defeat hostile forces, abettors with ..

COAS vows to defeat hostile forces, abettors with nation's full support

3 minutes ago
 Imposter arrested for misleading calls made to pol ..

Imposter arrested for misleading calls made to police

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.