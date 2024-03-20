PM Directs Formulation Of Constitutional, Legal Amendments Package For Judicial Reforms
Published March 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the special committee concerned to formulate a package of constitutional and legal reforms to bring in judicial reforms in the country.
The prime minister, chairing the maiden meeting of the special committee on legal and judicial reforms, also instructed the committee to formulate a strategy to simplify the civil and criminal laws for ease of the common man.
The committee comprises Law Minister Azam Nazeed Tarar, President of Supreme Court Bar Association Shehzad Shaukat, representative of Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhoon, former Law Minister Zahid Hamid, senior legal expert Shahid Hamid and Attorney General Mansoor Awan, a PM Office press release said.
Expressing his desire to provide quick and easy justice to the common man, the prime minister called for easing the taxation matters for the people, particularly the business community.
He asked the committee to put forward its legal proposals to ensure effective recovery of taxes.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that pending tax recoveries worth Rs2400 billion due to the court or tribunals' orders was a matter of concern. He also sought an interim report within two weeks on the financial and tax matters.
He instructed that the report to be presented by the committee should be forwarded to the relevant ministries for implementation, after consultation with the coalition partners.
