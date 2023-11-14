PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says the utilization of the modern technology is inevitable to improve the taxation system.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the authorities to formulate and present a comprehensive strategy, based on input from all the stakeholders, with a view to improve the performance of the Federal board of Revenue.

He was chairing a meeting on improving the performance of Federal Board of Revenue in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the utilization of the modern technology is inevitable to improve the taxation system.

He said that the revenue collection is just like a backbone for the national economy.

The Prime Minister said various effective measures had been taken recently to curb smuggling, though it required more hard work to achieve the desired results.

The meeting was briefed on the measures to widen the tax net and digitization of the taxation system.

The participants also deliberated over different proposals aimed at restructuring the FBR.