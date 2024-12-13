PM directs further reduction of power tariff, stresses prioritizing low-cost power projects

- Home
December 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant authorities to further reduce power tariffs and expedite the implementation process of the action plan of the future power generation projects.
Chairing a meeting to evaluate and discuss the future electricity and power plans of country, the prime minister stressed to prioritize the low-cost power projects based on local resources.
During the meeting, the prime minister was informed about the progress of the ongoing hydro power projects across the country.
PM Shehbaz said that the low-cost power project produce environment friendly and affordable electricity.
He further directed that the current electricity generation capacity should also be shifted to solar energy.
Globally, electricity is being produced from environmentally friendly, low-cost solar energy, he noted, adding that Pakistan was fortunate in this regard as the country had vast potential for solar energy.
The prime minister was also briefed on the progress of phasing out inefficient power plants that consume more fuel but produce less electricity.
He ordered the immediate closure of such outdated power plants adding that closing these plants would not only save valuable foreign exchange, but also reduce electricity costs for consumers.
The Prime Minister instructed that immediate action be taken against all officials deliberately obstructing reforms in the power sector.
He also directed that reforms in the electricity transmission system be expedited.
The power transmission system should be upgraded according to international standards, the prime minister further directed.
He further directed swift implementation of a system based on modern technology for the selection and transmission of low-cost electricity.
The prime minister issued instructions to complete all measures for the reform of the power sector within the specified timeline.
The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik and other relevant high officials.
