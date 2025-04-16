PM directs Health Ministry to expedite completion of Jinnah Medical Complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination to expedite the completion of the Jinnah Medical Complex, highlighting its significance in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the capital.

The prime minister made these directions during a call on paid by the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal to review the progress of ongoing initiatives in the healthcare sector, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

During the meeting, Minister Kamal briefed the prime minister on various health projects currently underway and shared proposals aimed at enhancing medical facilities for patients in federally administered hospitals.

The discussions focused on improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the country.

The federal minister also updated the prime minister on the status of the national polio eradication campaign. Emphasizing its critical importance, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed for the continuous and effective monitoring of the campaign to ensure its success.

The meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving public health services and ensuring timely execution of key health-related initiatives.