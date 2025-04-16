Open Menu

PM Directs Health Ministry To Expedite Completion Of Jinnah Medical Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM

PM directs Health Ministry to expedite completion of Jinnah Medical Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination to expedite the completion of the Jinnah Medical Complex, highlighting its significance in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the capital.

The prime minister made these directions during a call on paid by the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal to review the progress of ongoing initiatives in the healthcare sector, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

During the meeting, Minister Kamal briefed the prime minister on various health projects currently underway and shared proposals aimed at enhancing medical facilities for patients in federally administered hospitals.

The discussions focused on improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the country.

The federal minister also updated the prime minister on the status of the national polio eradication campaign. Emphasizing its critical importance, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed for the continuous and effective monitoring of the campaign to ensure its success.

The meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving public health services and ensuring timely execution of key health-related initiatives.

Recent Stories

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

27 minutes ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

27 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

41 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

42 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..

42 minutes ago
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers f ..

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum op ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens

57 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

57 minutes ago
 SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for ..

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..

1 hour ago
 Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinent ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan