PM directs hiring of 10,000 police officials in ANF

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has started induction of 10,000 police officials to break the network of drug smugglers in the society, sources on ThursdayThe decision has been taken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As many as 2,500 more officials will be hired in the first phase and 7,000 in the second phase.The sources said that Prime Minister, in a special briefing on narcotics situation in the country, was informed that ANF has only 2,900 police officials in 29 police stations across the country, adding that most of the police stations face shortage staff required to break network of drug smugglers.

Following the briefing, PM Khan directed hiring of 10,000 officials in ANF police.

However, the hiring would be made in different phases.It is estimated that as many as 4 million people are using drugs in the country and as many as 40,000 stood victims of drugs every year. The main target of drugs is youth in the country.