PM Directs Immediate Abolishment Of Pak PWD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed for immediate dissolution of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD) due to years’ long poor performance and corruption.
The prime minister issued the directive during a high level meeting held on reducing the government expenditures and the size of its infrastructure, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the Pak PWD as a department had failed to achieve its objectives and asked for an alternate mechanism for the development projects which were tasked to it.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and other relevant senior officials.
For reduction of government expenditures, the prime minister was apprised of a report compiled by a committee headed by Chairman Deputy Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan.
The committee had recommended for abolishment of certain government entities and merger of others.
The prime minister directed the committee for finalization of further recommendations.
