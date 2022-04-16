UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Immediate Completion Of Rawal Chowk Flyover

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 10:10 AM

PM directs immediate completion of Rawal Chowk flyover

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed for early completion of Rawal Chowk flyover without compromising over its quality of work.

The prime minister accompanied by authorities concerned reached the construction site early in the morning where he was given a briefing.

He directed for completion of this project by September this year.

The prime minister, on the occasion, said that public interest projects should be completed within stipulated period of time.

The project like this should be completed within six months, he said, adding that the delay in its construction was adding to public woes.

The prime minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work, saying that lethargy and complacency were the apparent reasons behind the delayed project.

He said that even mega projects in the country had been accomplished within a period of two years, but why this minor project was hitting the snags!The prime minister also raised questions about the award of contract, construction company, landscaping and service lines etc.

The project was initiated during 2020 and its completion period was two years.

