UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Implementation Of Health Projects On Priority Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PM directs implementation of health projects on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the implementation of measures regarding the ongoing health-related projects on priority basis in order to facilitate the common man.

Chairing a meeting on improvement of health sector, the prime minister expressed satisfaction that the Naya Pakistan National Health Card was the largest health sector programme in the country's history.

He said the poor and the middle class would be the biggest beneficiaries of the health card, as such universal health coverage system was not even available in several developed countries.

The prime minister was informed about the progress regarding provision of health facilities and the ongoing projects at the Federal Government level, and in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was highlighted that a large number of people in Punjab and KP were benefiting from free healthcare facilities.

The meeting discussed that the government was launching a programme to control stunted growth in children, particularly in the rural districts of the country.

It was emphasized that to improve maternal and child health, an across the board monitoring of the child's health would be carried out right from birth.

It was informed that the government would ensure the capacity-building of nursing sector through training of international standard.

The prime minister was briefed that due to the effective measures taken by the government, the rate of general vaccination of citizens had increased from 66 to 76 percent.

Also in Punjab, the rate of general vaccination had touched over 91 percent, which was being recognized internationally. In addition, the targets for COVID-19 vaccination are also being set.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, and provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Naya Pakistan Rashid Man Progress From Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

2 hours ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

3 hours ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

4 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

4 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

4 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>