PM Directs Inquiry Into Human Trafficking, Causing Deaths Of Pakistani Nationals In Greece Boat Disaster

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PM directs inquiry into human trafficking, causing deaths of Pakistani nationals in Greece boat disaster

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed for holding of an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

The prime minister directed for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistani nationals in the tragic incident that took place off the coast of Greece, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said the entire nation including him shared their sympathies with the bereaved families.

The prime minister also directed the officials of the Pakistan embassy in Greece to look after 12 Pakistanis rescued from the scene of the disaster.

The prime minister also directed for taking further stringent action against the elements involved in human trafficking, besides asking the law enforcement agencies for the identification of such traffickers who had been duping people to undertake such perilous steps.

Upon the directive of the prime minister, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had deputed DIG Alam Shinwari as a focal person to facilitate information regarding those who lost lives in the incident and others who were injured.

Similarly, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir had also tasked a focal person to contact the Pakistan embassy and Greek authorities in Greece regarding the latest information over the casualties and injuries.

According to the latest media reports, at least 78 people died after an overcrowded vessel went down on Wednesday.

A total of 104 passengers were rescued and sent to Kalamata, Greece.

The people rescued so far included 43 Egyptian nationals, 47 Syrian nationals, 12 Pakistani nationals, and two Palestinians, the Hellenic Coast Guard were quoted by international media outlets. Eight of those rescued were minors.

