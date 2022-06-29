PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy.

Taking to his Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said the Federal cabinet approved changes in visa regime for Afghan nationals.

He said their embassies would now process their visa applications on the basis of their current nationality. Secondly, Afghan drivers and transporters will get multiple visa for a period of up to one year within 48 hours.

The Prime Minister said this facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region.