UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Interior Ministry To Work On More Liberal Visa Policy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:18 AM

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

Shehbaz Sharif says this facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy.

Taking to his Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said the Federal cabinet approved changes in visa regime for Afghan nationals.

He said their embassies would now process their visa applications on the basis of their current nationality. Secondly, Afghan drivers and transporters will get multiple visa for a period of up to one year within 48 hours.

The Prime Minister said this facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Interior Ministry Business Twitter Visa From Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Woman crushed to death, another injured

Woman crushed to death, another injured

10 hours ago
 Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban ..

Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban on Islamabad's Twitter account ..

10 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of polio ..

DC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of polio campaign

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.