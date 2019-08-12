UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Karachi MPs To Remain In Constituencies During Holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the parliamentarians from Karachi to remain in their respective Constituencies throughout the holidays of Eid and Independence Day to assist the people in the post-rainstorm situation.

"I have directed all MNAs/MPAs of Karachi to be in their constituencies throughout Eid & Independence Day holidays & provide all assistance to the ppl (people)," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He said the Federal government was drafting a comprehensive package to end the decades of neglect and suffering of the people of the metropolis.

