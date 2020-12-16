UrduPoint.com
PM Directs KP Govt To Extend Kamayab Jawan Program To Merged Areas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

PM directs KP Govt to extend Kamayab Jawan Program to merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government to extend the ambitious Kamayab Jawan Program to merged tribal districts.

He also directed improving internet and mobile network's coverage in merged tribal districts for benefits of tribal people.

The Prime Minister passed these directives while chairing a high-level meeting of the KP cabinet here today.

Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister also directed the KP Government to take more steps for promotion of tourism to generate employment opportunities and enhance the province's revenues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said people's have high expectations from PTI Government and directed provincial ministers and members provincial assembly to frequently visit to their respective Constituencies to monitor development projects on ground and address people's problems at their doorsteps.

