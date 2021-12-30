PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd phase of LG polls

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran who was angry over poor performance of his party leaders in the first phase of LG polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed KP CM to take all steps to ensure unity and discipline in the party for upcoming next phase of elections there.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) The Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for taking all steps to ensure unity and discipline in the party ranks for the upcoming phase of local government elections.

Imran Khan was talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Islamabad.

He directed for timely completion of all the on-going projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to second phase of local government elections and the organization of PTI in the province came under discussion.

In the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI government faced a big setback as majority of the seats were notched by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed serious concerns over defeat in LG polls in KPK and said that it was the beginning of the new era and modern electrical system of the country. He had also summoned KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and asked him as to why PTI could not win the LG polls. The PM was informed that the party lacked discipline in the ranks and senior party leaders from the province concerned did not cooperate regarding election plan.