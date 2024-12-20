PM directs Law Ministry to amicably resolve Madaris registration issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to amicably resolve the issue of madaris registration as per the constitution and law.

The matter was discussed as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on the prime minister on Friday and the meeting marked a positive development regarding the suggestions put forth by Maulana Fazlur Rehman on madaris registration.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the law ministry to resolve the issues soon.

Members of the National Assembly Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Kamran Murtaza and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira also attended the meeting.

Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Azam Nazir Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman were also present.