PM Directs Level Playing Field For Industries, Their Input In Next Budget
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to provide a level playing field for local industries and incorporate the proposals of industrial and trade bodies into the upcoming Federal budget.
The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) here, said that increasing the country's exports to boost national revenue was among the government's priorities.
During the meeting, interim recommendations of the committee formed to make the scheme more effective and benefitting the export sector were presented.
The prime minister instructed for further consultation with the relevant experts on the committee's recommendations to improve the scheme for facilitating the import of raw materials and machinery for export-oriented industries.
He directed the committee to finalize its interim recommendations after further consultations and present the report soon.
During the briefing, it was told that the scheme was launched to reduce production costs and enhance the competitiveness of national exports in global markets.
The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Prime Minister's Advisor Syed Tauqir Shah, Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial, and prominent figures from the export industry.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held36 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices46 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal46 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties56 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20251 hour ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight2 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package2 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik2 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP2 hours ago