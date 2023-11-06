Open Menu

PM Directs Maximum Facilitation, Swift Visa Issuance To Sikh Yatrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PM directs maximum facilitation, swift visa issuance to Sikh Yatrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to extend maximum facilities to the Sikh Yatrees intending to attend their religious festivals in Pakistan.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the visa facilities being provided to the Sikh Yatrees by the Government of Pakistan, said the Sikh pilgrims coming to the country to visit their holy places were the guests in Pakistan.

He was briefed on the Sikh festivals being held throughout the year, and the facilities for issuance of visas provided to the pilgrims.

He instructed the relevant authorities to extend all-out facilities to the Sikh Yatrees for carrying out their religious rituals and visiting their holy places.

The prime minister also directed to accelerate the visa issuance process while ensuring the transparency in the system.

He said the Sikh Yatrees coming to Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor must be provided with the facilities of international standards.

The interior ministry briefed the meeting on the visa facilities for Sikhs, time duration required for visa issuance, administrative affairs of Kartarpur Corridor and annual festivals of Sikhs.

Prime Minister Kakar also instructed the authorities to present a comprehensive strategy for facilitation of Sikh pilgrims coming via Kartarpur Corridor or from other countries.

