Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 05:58 PM

PM directs measures for utilisation of immense natural resources

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for full utilization of the country's immense natural resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for full utilization of the country's immense natural resources.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the Petroleum Division, said the development of road infrastructure was equally essential to ensure access to the natural reserves.

Calling for strict measures to curb illegal mining, he instructed fulfilling all legal formalities for early appointment of the head of Oil and Gas Development Authority.

In the briefing, the prime minister was told that the Petroleum Division was working to enhance oil and gas production, besides striving to explore more natural resources.

The pipeline network was being laid to supply oil and gas from different reserves and the foreign investment in the mining sector was also on a positive trajectory.

Caretaker Petroleum Minister Muhammad Ali and Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

