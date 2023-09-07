Open Menu

PM Directs Measures To Address Issues Confronting Overseas Pakistanis

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take all-out measures to resolve the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take all-out measures to resolve the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister, talking to his Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik who called on him, said the expatriates were a precious asset for Pakistan.

In the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister said the welfare of the overseas Pakistanis was among the government's priorities.

He said the expatriates had been making a positive contribution to the national economy through their remittances.

