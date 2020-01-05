PM directs mechanism for quick, time bound licenses issuance by regulators

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday directed the Cabinet Division to devise separate mechanisms or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the regulatory authorities to ensure easy and time bound issuance of licenses, permissions or No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the applicants.

The Prime Minister also called for making each step of the process simple, easy and time bound, a PM Office statement said.

The same SOPs with timelines and procedure would later be placed on websites of the respective authorities for convenience of public.

The Prime Minister asked the Cabinet Division to take necessary action in consultation with the respective regulatory authorities and furnish draft procedure to him within two weeks.