UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Mechanism To Reduce Metro Bus Fares For Public Relief

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PM directs mechanism to reduce Metro Bus fares for public relief

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed the authorities concerned to introduce a coordinated mechanism for reduction in the fares of Metro Bus Service to provide relief to the masses.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on Orange, Blue and Green Line Bus services in the Federal capital, called for completion of landscaping of Orange Line Metro Bus Service from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Terminal to the Islamabad Airport within seven days.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on the Bhara Kahu Bypass project. The prime minister directed to ensure the preservation of forests during the execution of the project.

He said the work on the Bypass should be launched at the earliest by awarding the contract to top companies through a transparent bidding.

He said through this project, it was essential to address the traffic issues faced by the people of Bhara Kahu which would also facilitate the travellers to and from Murree.

The meeting was told that 29-kilometer Orange Line Bus Service had been connected with Faiz Ahmed Faiz Terminal instead of NHA Station which had increased the number of passengers from 2000 to 3000 during peak hours and 18,000 a day.

The 20-kilometer Blue Line from Koral to PIMS was also ready for inauguration. Comprising 13 stations, the route would facilitate the people living along the Islamabad Expressway.

It was told that the planned 15.5 kilometer Greenline Bus Service from Bhara Kahu to PIMS would facilitate the people of Bhara Kahu as well as the travelers of Murree.

Moreover, the travelers coming from Airport through Orange Line would also be able to benefit from the service to reach Murree.

It was also told that the Rawal Chowk Flyover would be completed by July 31, on the prime minister's directive.

Work on the rehabilitation and widening of the Islamabad Expressway would also be initiated soon.

The prime minister instructed for completion of the said projects within the stipulated time frame.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi and Anjum Aqeel Khan, Capital Development Authority chairman and senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Murree Rana SanaUllah Metro Traffic Orange Progress July NHA Capital Development Authority Muslim From Top Ahad Cheema Airport Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

38 seconds ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

9 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

33 minutes ago
 FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

2 hours ago
 Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. Visa Holders from Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.