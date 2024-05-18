- Home
PM Directs Minister To Immediately Leave For Kyrgyzstan To Assist Pakistani Students
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari on Saturday directed Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam to immediately travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to assist and rescue the Pakistani students affected by recent unrest in the country.
On the direction of the prime minister, Engineer Amir Muqam will leave for Bishkek tonight, said a news release issued by the PM House.
Amir Muqam will meet with high level government officials in Bishkek to address the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of Pakistani students.
He will also meet with the students, listen to their concerns and ensure that they receive the best possible medical treatment for any injuries.
The prime minister has expressed deep concern over the recent violence against foreign students in Kyrgyzstan and has directed that all possible assistance be provided to the affected Pakistani students.
He also instructed that those who wish to return to Pakistan be facilitated to do so at the government expense.
The prime minister has assured that the government would not leave the students alone in this difficult time and would maintain constant contact between the students and their parents through the embassy.
