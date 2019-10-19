UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Ministries To Adopt Strategy To Reduce Prices Of Wheat, Sugar: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

PM directs ministries to adopt strategy to reduce prices of wheat, sugar: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the federal ministries and provincial governments to bring down prices of wheat, sugar, cooking oil and fruits and vegetables to provide relief to the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Federal ministries and provincial governments to bring down prices of wheat, sugar, cooking oil and fruits and vegetables to provide relief to the public.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, she said the Prime Minister held a three hour meeting on Friday with Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief secretaries and ministries of food, agriculture, statistics, commerce and industry and cane commissioners and asked them to adopt a comprehensive strategy on ways to reduce prices of essential commodities.

The Prime Minister directed that people should be shielded from hikes in prices and availability of food items should be ensured, she told.

She said the price of wheat increased in the Sindh province after it failed to procure the commodity and its stocks depleted.

