PM Directs Ministries To Formulate Strategy On Development Projects To Attract Foreign Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday directed all the ministries to formulate a strategy within five days for the establishment of the development projects with a potential to attract foreign investment.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the progress on execution of investment agreements in different sectors with GCC countries, directed the ministries to present their respective strategies on doable projects to the Special Investment Facilitation Council without any delay, a PM Office press release said.

In the meeting, he was apprised of the progress on the international agreements in various sectors including energy, finance, logistics, food security, water, minerals and others.

Caretaker ministers for communications, maritime affairs and railways, law and justice, climate change, finance, energy, and food security attended the meeting besides the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and senior officers.

