UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Ministry Of IPC To Ask Sindh Govt To Release Wheat: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:38 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday the prime minister had directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to ask the Sindh government to release wheat immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday the prime minister had directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to ask the Sindh government to release wheat immediately.

In a tweet, he said that wheat prices in Sindh were the highest in the country.

He said that the reason was that the Sindh government had stopped the release of 1.2 million tons of wheat.

He said that earlier, the Sindh government did not buy wheat during the harvesting season.

