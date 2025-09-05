- Home
PM Directs MoCC&EC To Initiate 2026 Monsoon Season Preparations, Comprehensive Climate Resilience Action Plan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to begin immediate preparations for the 2026 monsoon season and present a comprehensive climate resilience action plan, within two weeks, that must address Pakistan’s growing vulnerability to climate change, including increasingly intense rainfall and flooding.
The prime minister chaired a high-level review meeting here to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains and flooding, as well as the ongoing rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts underway across the country, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
PM Shehbaz declared the rehabilitation of flood-affected citizens a top national priority. He directed authorities to ensure full preparedness in river-adjacent areas of southern Pakistan, which remain vulnerable to flooding.
He emphasized that the Federal government stands fully prepared to support provincial governments in all aspects of relief and rehabilitation.
The Prime Minister stressed the need for real-time monitoring of evacuation and relief operations to ensure that timely assistance reaches those in need. He instructed the establishment of a special committee to facilitate financial assistance for flood victims who are not currently registered with NADRA.
In addition, he urged the Ministry of Climate Change to begin immediate preparations for the 2026 monsoon season and directed it to present a comprehensive climate resilience action plan within two weeks. The plan, he said, must address Pakistan’s growing vulnerability to climate change, including increasingly intense rainfall and flooding.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the efforts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the Pakistan Army, and federal and provincial rescue and relief agencies for their coordinated operations in affected areas.
Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the extent of the damage and the current status of operations. According to the latest updates, floodwaters from the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have reached parts of central and southern Punjab and are expected to pass through Panjnad.
Authorities have made preparations to handle a potential water flow of 1 to 1.2 million cusecs; however, the actual flow is expected to be around 600,000 cusecs, significantly lower than initially projected.
In Multan, district administration teams, military units, and rescue workers are fully mobilized and working to safely manage the passage of the floodwaters without damaging embankments. Restoration efforts in the power sector have also shown progress, with 80 percent of the affected electricity infrastructure in northern and central Pakistan already restored. Damaged roads and bridges have been repaired and reopened to traffic, facilitating relief supply and mobility.
It was reported that over two million people have been evacuated from flood-prone areas across the country, while more than 4,100 individuals stranded in isolated areas have been rescued. The federal government has dispatched over 6,300 tons of relief goods to affected communities. To provide immediate healthcare support, more than 2,400 medical camps have been established in flood-hit regions.
The meeting was further informed that compensation for deceased persons, the injured, and property damages is being processed through NADRA, with priority given to those most affected.
Chief secretaries from all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, participated in the meeting via video link and presented detailed reports on the situation in their respective regions.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to working alongside provincial administrations until the complete rehabilitation of all flood victims is achieved. He directed federal ministries and departments to continue providing every possible form of assistance to the provinces.
The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, and Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, along with the chairmen of NDMA and NADRA and other senior officials.
