PM directs NDMA for Karachi clean-up operation after rain flooding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman to visit Karachi and launch a cleanup operation as rain wreaked havoc in the provincial capital.

"I have asked the NDMA chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean-up in the aftermath of the rain," the prime minister said on Twitter.

The prime minister's directive came after the reports of deaths, electrocution and flooded roads came from the city following heavy rain on Sunday causing huge loss to the property and businesses there.