PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority and other relevant institutions to stay alert to deal with any untoward situation, after an earthquake of 6.

8 magnitude jolted most parts of the country.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to keep everyone safe and protect the country from any calamity.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the safety and well being of his countrymen.