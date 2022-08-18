UrduPoint.com

PM Directs NDMA, PDMA To Pace Up Relief Activities In Flood-hit Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PM directs NDMA, PDMA to pace up relief activities in flood-hit Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to carry out relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas of southern Sindh.

The prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the monsoon rains.

He asked the NDMA and PDMA to pace up relief operations in the affected areas at the earliest.

PM Sharif stressed to ensure rescue of the people on priority basis and instructed to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each family.

He emphasized immediate supply of food and clean water to the victims besides ensuring them facilities of accommodation and medicines.

The prime minister also instructed the authorities concerned to be vigilant in the wake of potential flooding besides taking necessary measures.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Water Family Pace (Pakistan) Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

12 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.