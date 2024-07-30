PM directs NDMA to accelerate relief efforts in rain-hit areas, assess damages

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Inam Haider Malik and directed to take all necessary relief measures as heavy rains lashed across the country.

The prime minister asked the Authority to assess the damages to life and properties caused by the rains and improve coordination with provincial disaster management departments, and the disaster management authorities of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, according to a PM House press release.

He instructed the NDMA to ensure swift restoration of the highways and roads damaged by the rains or landslides.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also called for providing all possible healthcare facilities in the rain-affected areas, besides ensuring the supply of relief items including medicines and other commodities.

He expressed deep grief over the deaths caused by heavy monsoon rains and consequent floods. He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved families.

The prime minister also instructed to extend all possible medical treatment to those injured in the rain-related incidents.