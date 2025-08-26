PM Directs NDMA To Accelerate Rescue Operation In Punjab's Flood-hit Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority to expedite the rescue operation in the districts of Punjab province affected by the flooding in the Sutlej River
The prime minister instructed the NDMA chairman to take immediate steps for the evacuation of people stranded in flood-affected areas and to ensure their relocation to safe locations.
He asked the Authority to take protective measures and intensify monitoring, considering the flood situation at Ganda Singh Wala in the River Sutlej.
The prime minister also directed to ensure the provision of food, medicines, and tents to the affected population, besides instructing the NDMA chairman to maintain close coordination with Punjab's disaster management authority.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FBISE announces HSSC result, female students secure top positions8 seconds ago
-
Two new polio cases confirmed in South KP, bringing total to 2312 seconds ago
-
National AI fund proposed to boost artificial intelligence research, innovation14 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi launches Pakistan’s Largest Nursery in Islamabad to Combat Smog & Promote Greenery17 seconds ago
-
CM Punjab's Farmer-Friendly Policy, 56 Motorcycles distributed to veterinary staff20 seconds ago
-
PM directs NDMA to accelerate rescue operation in Punjab's flood-hit districts23 seconds ago
-
Pak Army launches Recruitment drive for Junior Commissioned Officers & Soldiers25 seconds ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations begin with great enthusiasm across Pakistan28 seconds ago
-
DC vows to take steps for Lakki Marwat’s development33 seconds ago
-
Police launch probe into rape case36 seconds ago
-
Two labourers killed on road40 seconds ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Kalat reviews Arrangements for Upcoming Polio Campaign Training11 minutes ago