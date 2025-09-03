PM Directs NDMA To Ensure Preparedness, Early Warnings As River Levels Surge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to complete preparations for rescue and relief operations, considering the rise of water levels in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.
The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to China, telephoned the NDMA Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik, and directed him to issue early warnings to the public regarding the rising water levels in the said rivers.
He also instructed the Authority to fully cooperate with provincial governments to expedite safety measures and relief operations.
The NDMA Chairman briefed the prime minister on the flood situation in Pakistan and ongoing relief operations, as well as the rising water levels in three rivers.
