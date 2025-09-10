Open Menu

PM Directs NDMA To Expedite Relief Activities In Flood-affected Areas Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PM directs NDMA to expedite relief activities in flood-affected areas of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, taking notice of the flood situation in Karachi and other areas of Sindh, directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fully cooperate with the provincial government and

Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in relief operations.

The prime minister also appreciated the active rescue operations being carried out by Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army, and Rangers in Karachi.

According to a press statement issued by the PM office, the prime minister also expressed sorrow over the drowning of citizens in Gadap stream.

The prime minister instructed relevant authorities to locate the missing persons in the floods as soon as possible.

“The awareness campaign should be further activated to inform the public about the flood situation to protect as many citizens as possible,” PM Shehbaz Sharif added.

He also directed authorities to take immediate steps for the restoration of the flood-affected communication infrastructure.

“The Federal and Sindh governments are fully mobilized to deal with the flood situation,” he said, emphasizing that the relief and rehabilitation of families affected by the floods in Karachi must be prioritized.

Recent Stories

EMSTEEL launches world’s first pilot of Electric ..

EMSTEEL launches world’s first pilot of Electric Process Gas Heaters in steelm ..

few seconds
 UAE Parliament Speaker condemns Israeli attack on ..

UAE Parliament Speaker condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

6 seconds ago
 Dubai Business Events wins Association Development ..

Dubai Business Events wins Association Development Award at regional ICCA Summit

28 seconds ago
 14th International Government Communication Forum ..

14th International Government Communication Forum begins in Sharjah

3 minutes ago
 EU expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israeli a ..

EU expresses solidarity with Qatar after Israeli airstrike

3 minutes ago
 Hero Dubai Desert Classic launches global sustaina ..

Hero Dubai Desert Classic launches global sustainability challenge

3 minutes ago
Majra to launch 'Impact Retreat', 'Impact Summit' ..

Majra to launch 'Impact Retreat', 'Impact Summit' in November

3 minutes ago
 AFC Champions League Elite kicks off in Sharjah on ..

AFC Champions League Elite kicks off in Sharjah on September 15

3 minutes ago
 NMDC, ADNOC L&S sign collaboration agreement for o ..

NMDC, ADNOC L&S sign collaboration agreement for offshore development in Abu Dha ..

3 minutes ago
 Scientists tap fresh water hiding under sea

Scientists tap fresh water hiding under sea

4 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly opens 80th session in New York

UN General Assembly opens 80th session in New York

4 minutes ago
 Korea adds 166,000 jobs in August

Korea adds 166,000 jobs in August

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan