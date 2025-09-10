PM directs NDMA to expedite relief activities in flood-affected areas of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, taking notice of the flood situation in Karachi and other areas of Sindh, directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fully cooperate with the provincial government and

Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in relief operations.

The prime minister also appreciated the active rescue operations being carried out by Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army, and Rangers in Karachi.

According to a press statement issued by the PM office, the prime minister also expressed sorrow over the drowning of citizens in Gadap stream.

The prime minister instructed relevant authorities to locate the missing persons in the floods as soon as possible.

“The awareness campaign should be further activated to inform the public about the flood situation to protect as many citizens as possible,” PM Shehbaz Sharif added.

He also directed authorities to take immediate steps for the restoration of the flood-affected communication infrastructure.

“The Federal and Sindh governments are fully mobilized to deal with the flood situation,” he said, emphasizing that the relief and rehabilitation of families affected by the floods in Karachi must be prioritized.