UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs Party Leadership To Fully Participate In Kashmir Protests On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

PM directs party leadership to fully participate in Kashmir protests on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed members of Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the party leadership and members of the Parliament must remain present in their respective district headquarters on Friday to ensure full participation of the people in the protests to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Chairing a meeting of Core Committee of PTI, the prime minister said the country-wide protests against illegal move of the Modi government would continue till September 27.

Atrocities against the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) must be highlighted at all levels and the international community must be sensitized that the unilateral move by the Indian government had put the regional peace at risk, he added.

The prime minister said the international community must play its role for the provision of legitimate right to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also discussed administrative affairs of the party. It passed a resolution against the illegal move of Indian government on Kashmir and cruelties of its occupation forces in the IOK.

The core committee lauded leadership role of the prime minister in highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Leader of the House in Senate Sayed Shibli Faraz, Special Assistants Naeem ul Haq, Mian Muhammad Soomro, Saifullah Niazi, Zaheer ud Din Babar, Communication Minister Murad Saeed, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Atif Khan and senior leadership of the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Senate Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Parliament Jammu September All Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

21 minutes ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

36 minutes ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

24 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

24 minutes ago

US Homeland Security Chief Visits El Salvador to A ..

24 minutes ago

Patients complain of deficient services at Pakista ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.