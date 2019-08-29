PM directs party leadership to fully participate in Kashmir protests on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed members of Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the party leadership and members of the Parliament must remain present in their respective district headquarters on Friday to ensure full participation of the people in the protests to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Chairing a meeting of Core Committee of PTI, the prime minister said the country-wide protests against illegal move of the Modi government would continue till September 27.

Atrocities against the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) must be highlighted at all levels and the international community must be sensitized that the unilateral move by the Indian government had put the regional peace at risk, he added.

The prime minister said the international community must play its role for the provision of legitimate right to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also discussed administrative affairs of the party. It passed a resolution against the illegal move of Indian government on Kashmir and cruelties of its occupation forces in the IOK.

The core committee lauded leadership role of the prime minister in highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Leader of the House in Senate Sayed Shibli Faraz, Special Assistants Naeem ul Haq, Mian Muhammad Soomro, Saifullah Niazi, Zaheer ud Din Babar, Communication Minister Murad Saeed, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Atif Khan and senior leadership of the party.