UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Planning Minister To Address MQM's Reservations On Population Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PM directs planning minister to address MQM's reservations on population census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal to address the reservations of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) regarding the ongoing population census at the earliest.

The prime minister issued the directives during a meeting with a delegation of the MQM led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, which called on him here.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The MQM delegation thanked the prime minister for playing his role to address the party's reservations to a great extent.

The delegation comprised MQM Convenor and MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Information Technology and Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haq, former MNA Farooq Sattar, and former Senator Mustafa Kamal.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif MQM Prime Minister Technology Ahsan Iqbal Farooq Sattar Khalid Maqbool

Recent Stories

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

6 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

21 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

1 hour ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.