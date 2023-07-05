PM directs probe into breakage of LESCO transmission line in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, taking notice of the breakage of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) transmission line in Lahore, ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Chairman of the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission Brigadier (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha would hold the inquiry, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister instructed Brigadier (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha to submit a report on the incident.

He directed the inquiry officer to ascertain whether the incident was caused by any negligence.