Open Menu

PM Directs Protection Of Employees' Rights; Cabinet Approves Dissolution Of Utility Stores Corporation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PM directs protection of employees' rights; Cabinet approves dissolution of Utility Stores Corporation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the quarters concerned that the dissolution process of the Utility Stores Corporation should be carried out transparently while ensuring full protection of employees’ rights as the Cabinet unanimously approved the dissolution of the Utility Stores Corporation, following the suspension of its operations nationwide on July 31.

The Prime Minister presided over a meeting of the Federal cabinet, which began with a special prayer for those who lost their lives in the recent rains and floods across the country, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

He expressed gratitude to cabinet members who personally visited flood-hit areas to monitor rescue and relief operations.

The Prime Minister emphasized that reducing farmers’ production costs was vital to improving agricultural output and announced the formation of a high-level committee comprising Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik, Minister for National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Adviser Muhammad Ali, and Special Assistant on Industry Haroon Akhtar to work on fertilizer pricing and related issues.

To further accelerate industrial growth, the cabinet gave in-principle approval to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, 2012.

Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed that providing a business and investor-friendly environment was crucial for industrial development, adding that the expansion of industries would enhance exports and create new jobs.

“With the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan’s economy is stabilizing and moving towards growth,” the Prime Minister remarked.

The meeting also approved the presentation of the Annual Report of the National Economic Council for fiscal year 2023-24 before Parliament, and endorsed decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on August 19 and the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC) on August 18.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

24 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

27 minutes ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

40 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

10 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

10 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

2 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

10 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

10 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan