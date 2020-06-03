UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Provincial Govts To Monitor Prices Of Essential Commodities On Daily Basis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:38 PM

PM directs provincial govts to monitor prices of essential commodities on daily basis

PM Imran Khan says there is no logic as to why flour prices should increase when harvesting of the wheat crop has just recently been concluded.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the provincial governments to monitor the prices of essential commodities on daily basis and make every effort to pass on the benefits of fuel price reduction to the common man here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister took serious view of the fact that while the Federal government has reduced petroleum prices drastically in the past few months, there is no corresponding reduction in the prices of essential commodities rather these are showing upward trend.

He said there is no logic as to why flour prices should increase when harvesting of the wheat crop has just recently been concluded.

The Prime Minister directed the provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries to personally look into the matter and make every possible effort to ensure that the impact of reduction of fuel prices must correspondingly reflect in the prices of essential commodities.

