PM directs Punjab Govt for urgent measures amidst heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the Punjab Government to take urgent measures and mobilise rescue teams amidst heavy rains in the province.

The prime minister called for coordinated efforts by the district administration, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, municipal and other departments, saying that all possible measures should be taken to protect the citizens' lives, according to a PM Office statement.

He instructed the National Disaster Management Authority and other Federal departments to extend maximum support to the Punjab Government, if required.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said necessary steps should be taken to aware the citizens of any emergency situation, chalk out alternate traffic plans and make arrangements for proper drainage.

He also instructed to take preventive measures in the wake of monsoon rains in other parts of the country, besides asking the NDMA and PDMAs to coordinate for necessary arrangements.

He said all possible steps should be taken to relocate the people from villages to safe locations, besides saving their cattle.

Similarly, he said all necessary measures should also be taken to prevent urban flooding.

The prime minister also directed to mobilise the respective administrations of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other hilly areas, besides instructing to keep the PM Office updated on all the measures taken.