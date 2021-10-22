PM directs Punjab govt to ensure relief to public suffering from sky-rocketing inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that the government knows the sufferings of common citizens due to inflation, so, it will ensure the provision of relief to the people as much as possible.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to ensure relief to the public suffering from inflation.

The PM gave these directions during his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to Lahore on Friday.

The PM said, “The government knows the sufferings of common citizens due to inflation, so, it will ensure the provision of relief to the people as much as possible,”.

He also said that price control committees formed to control inflation, adding that indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and profiteers would continue in the province.

The PM directed Buzdar to focus all the ongoing developmental works within the allocated time and ensure their quality.

He went on to say that the law is equal for all, pointing out that the government is making efforts to ensure the supremacy of the law in the country.

The Punjab CM during the meeting also briefed the premier about the Punjab government’s efforts for the provision of relief to the public.

He also informed the PM about the progress of the ongoing developmental projects in Punjab, saying that they would be completed soon.

The CM also informed the PM on the steps being taken to make local government bodies’ operational. During the PM visit, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also met with the prime minister.

According to the sources, in the meeting with PM Imran Khan, Sarwar said that the European Union will decide in Pakistan's favour when it comes to the extension of GPS+ status.

The governor briefed the premier about his Europe visit aimed at the extension of GSP+ status.

The premier appreciated the governor's role in the matter.

They said that Sarwar informed PM Imran Khan that he met 30 members of the European Parliament including four vice-presidents in his visit. He told the premier that members of the European Parliament recognise Pakistan's role in peace efforts in the region.

The sources said that the governor said that Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process was "appreciated by all" in Europe.