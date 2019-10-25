UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Punjab Govt To File Appeal In Sahiwal Tragedy Case: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:12 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Government to file appeal against the verdict of the special court on the Sahiwal tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Government to file appeal against the verdict of the special court on the Sahiwal tragedy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the PM also ordered an inquiry into weaknesses of the prosecution and loopholes in investigation of the case.

The whole nation had seen the video of shooting of the parents before their children, she said adding the government was determined to ensuring justice for the innocent children.

If the family would not become the plaintiff, then state would be theplaintiff in this case, she said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

