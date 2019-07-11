PM directs Railways Minister to improve safety standards to avert train accidents

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Railways Minister to take emergency measures to improve decades old infrastructure of railways to avert train accidents.

The direction came in response to a fatal train accident between a passenger train and a goods train in Sadiqabad, resulting in loss of several lives and injuries.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure safety standards of railways across the country.

He also expressed deep grief over a number of casualties in train accident and directed provision of best possible medical treatment to the injured.