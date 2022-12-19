UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Reduction In Energy Sector Circular Debt

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 09:50 PM

PM directs reduction in energy sector circular debt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the officials concerned to reduce the circular debt in the energy sector.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the officials concerned to reduce the circular debt in the energy sector.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting here regarding the energy sector. During the meeting, the participants considered the adoption of a comprehensive strategy to control the present circular debt in the oil and gas sectors.

PM Shehbaz said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government completely eradicated the circular debt during its tenure of 2013-2018.

He resolved to bring the problem of debt under control with continuous efforts and effective planning.

He directed that reforms in the energy sector should be undertaken in a way that the circular debt could be eliminated.

The distribution companies of natural gas should improve the system of recovery of bills, he ordered, adding no additional burden should be put on the gas and electricity consumers.

He said the system for payment of bills of gas and electricity should also be made effective.

The meeting also reviewed the energy-saving plan, which would be presented before the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday.

Chief ministers of provinces were also invited to the cabinet meeting.

The prime minister instructed that all possible steps should be taken for ensuring an increase in revenue from the energy sector.

He said the energy transmission system should be improved and the losses and theft of electricity and gas should be stopped.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Oil Gas Muslim All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

CEO IESCO terms 'AMI system' revolutionary initiat ..

CEO IESCO terms 'AMI system' revolutionary initiative

5 minutes ago
 What's next for Tunisia after huge election boycot ..

What's next for Tunisia after huge election boycott?

5 minutes ago
 Proposals discussed to reform energy sector

Proposals discussed to reform energy sector

5 minutes ago
 UPDATE - UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal M ..

UPDATE - UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants to Rwanda Lawful

5 minutes ago
 Guterres Says He Strongly Hopes for Peace in Ukrai ..

Guterres Says He Strongly Hopes for Peace in Ukraine in 2023

20 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Supports African Union's I ..

Japanese Prime Minister Supports African Union's Inclusion in G20 - Foreign Mini ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.