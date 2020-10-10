UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Regular Monitoring, Raids To Curb Overcharging At Motorway Rest Areas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while taking strict notice of the excessive pricing of consumable items at motorway rest areas, directed the ministry and authorities concerned to introduce regular monitoring and take stringent action against the overcharging shopkeepers.

In a letter addressed to the communications ministry, National Highway Authority and Inspector General Motorway Police, the Prime Minister's Office conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan's displeasure over the excessive prices at motorway rest areas reported through numerous complaints registered at Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The letter pointed out that according to the complainants, the prices of the food items like tea/coffee, juices, mineral water, cold drinks, biscuit, chips and others were almost double or triple than the prevailing market prices.

The PM Office also observed the absence of any regular mechanism for price checks and directed for surprise inspections at different timings of the day and night on regular basis at intervals.

The authorities concerned have been asked to depute zone-wise dedicated NHA teams for regular check on the prices. The support from the district administration concerned should also be requisitioned, if required.

It also directed for display of banners and stands on visible places of the rest areas to encourage people to lodge complaints on the portal.

The PM Office also sought an initial report within 21 days followed by regular monthly response. The report must contain actions as well as the comparison of prices charged before and after the actions taken, it added.

