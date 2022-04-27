UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Reinclusion Of BISP Beneficiaries Unduly Dropped By Previous Government

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PM directs reinclusion of BISP beneficiaries unduly dropped by previous government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the reinclusion of eligible persons into Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), who were struck out of the beneficiary list by the previous government without any reason.

He gave the direction in a meeting held with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Atta Marri.

The prime minister welcomed devising a procedure about making an appeal for reinclusion of the persons expelled from BISP.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was briefed on the proposed procedure of the appeal for such 820,000 people who were dropped from the BISP by the previous government without any investigation.

Shazia Marri also updated the prime minister regarding the working of her ministry.

She paid tribute to PM Sharif for announcing assistance for the deserving people of Balochistan under BISP and offering scholarships to students besides extending financial support to the parents of female students.

