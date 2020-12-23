UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Relevant Authorities To Speed Up Work On Ravi Riverfront Project

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:10 PM

PM directs relevant authorities to speed up work on Ravi Riverfront project

The reports say that Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting on Ravi Riverfront project has been apprised that a consortium of international companies want to make investment of billions of rupees in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to speed up work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The Prime Minister gave these directives after a consortium of international companies offered to invest billions of rupee in Pakistan.

According to the reports, global firms including ANGCC offered investment worth $5 billion, Chinese government and other companies decided to do investment of $3 billion.

They said that the PM was informed about the expected investment of worth $8billioin by a number of global companies in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Pakistan Island Development Authority (PIDA).

They also said that $3 billion investment would not include any genre of loan.

In the meeting, the PM was informed that a board was formed to start development work from January 2021.

Ravi Riverfront project would be built on the River Ravi.

The PM had earlier declared it as the biggest and unique of its kind project which he had said would attract foreign investors. He had said that this project would also create opportunities for employment in the country.

In September, the PM laid down the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront project and planted a sapling.

He had vowed full support on behalf of the Federal government for construction of multi-billion project, assuring that all barriers in the project would removed.

