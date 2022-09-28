PM directs relevant authorities to take steps for draining out flood water in Sindh

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NRFCC), the provincial disaster management authorities, provincial government and other relevant authorities for chalking out an immediate comprehensive strategy and taking practical steps to drain out flood water from different districts of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NRFCC), the provincial disaster management authorities, provincial government and other relevant authorities for chalking out an immediate comprehensive strategy and taking practical steps to drain out flood water from different districts of Sindh.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the Federal cabinet. The meeting was informed of the provision of additional water pumps by the government of France.

The prime minister and the cabinet expressed their gratitude to the French government and the French ambassador in Pakistan for the provision of pumps, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also lauded Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety over the distribution of Rs 50 billion among 2 million families under Prime Minister's Flood Relief cash programme through Benazir Income Support Programme.

He further stressed that that cabinet should be apprised of the steps taken to resolve any future complaints during the distribution phase.

Moreover, the prime minister stressed that transparency was an important element of the flood relief cash programme which was being ensured by the federal government.

The federal cabinet in its meeting approved a comprehensive strategy over the present and future 'Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT)/ Treaties with Investment Provisions (TIPs)' on the recommendation of board of Investment and its decision taken on 27-07-2021. In this regard, three main treaties were of utmost important.

The prime minister said that a complete, comprehensive and permanent strategy over the treaties with different countries was vital for the promotion of investment in Pakistan. He directed for its promulgation and implementation on priority basis.

The federal cabinet also approved in principle the formation of a steering committee under the Living Indus Initiative upon the recommendation of the ministry of climate change. The committee would be comprising the federal ministries, provincial governments, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The cabinet emphasized that inclusion of suggestions from the parliament regarding Living Indus Initiative was very significant. Moreover, at the grassroots level, awareness must be created about the initiative through inclusion in the educational syllabus.

The proposed initiatives, would ensure the construction of infrastructure and adaptation regarding protection of the natural resources linked with the river Indus and other connected rivers and the economic activities, thus protecting them from the future climate changes.

Upon the recommendation of the ministry of industries and production, the cabinet allowed Trading Corporation of Pakistan to import 300,000 metric ton urea under G2G for the Rabi crops.

It also ratified its decision taken on September 7 in the ECC meeting regarding CCoP.

The cabinet also endorsed the following decision taken on September 21 during ECC meeting:- 1. Clearance of Stuck-up Consignments in Light of Office Memoranda Dated 22 July 2022, 19 August 2022 and 23 August 2022 issued by Ministry of Commerce.

\more