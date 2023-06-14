UrduPoint.com

PM Directs Relocation Of Over 50,000 People From Coastal Areas Ahead Of Biparjoy Cyclone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PM directs relocation of over 50,000 people from coastal areas ahead of Biparjoy cyclone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the relocation of over 50,000 people from the coastal areas to safer locations as part of the preparedness to deal with the Biparjoy cyclone.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said all relevant organisations were ensuring the evacuation of people amid the risks of cyclone's collision with Keti Bandar.

He instructed that the displaced people should be provided with clean drinking water, food, accommodation and medical facilities till end of the cyclone.

The prime minister said he had formed a committee under Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, comprising Federal ministers and representatives of relevant departments, to coordinate and monitor the situation and take measures considering the possible impact of the storm.

Similarly, he said, preparations had been made to cope with the possible situation arising out of rains and strong winds in Karachi. The evacuation of fishermen from the sea and the people from coastal areas was going on at the fast pace, he remarked.

"Inshallah, with the nation's efforts, we will succeed in protecting our citizens from the adverse impacts of cyclone," he resolved.

Related Topics

Karachi Shahbaz Sharif Storm Prime Minister Water Sherry Rehman National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eu ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, s ..

Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

16 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

1 hour ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.