PM Directs Sindh Governor To Finalize All Affairs Related To Bundle Island

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:09 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Bundle of Island Project would provide huge opportunities of investment and jobs.

He was talking Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Islamabad on Thursday.

He directed the Governor Sindh to finalize all affairs related to Bundle Island in collaboration with Sindh Governor.

Imran Ismail briefed the Prime Minister on progress regarding Karachi Transformation Plan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said eliminating unnecessary regulations, improving tax system and providing facilities to the business community is the top priority of the government.

Talking to a delegation of representatives of leading industrialists and business associations of the country who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday, he said a series of meetings with the business community will be held so that the process of reform and facilitation can further be pursued.

The members of delegations appreciated the Karachi package, the government's policy and initiatives for industries and promotion of small and medium enterprises in the country.

The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister of the difficulties faced by the business community.

In another statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan said provision of job opportunities to the youth and increase in exports was amongst the top priorities of the government.

He was chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee for Small and Medium Enterprises in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The Prime Minister said promotion of small and medium enterprises would play a vital role in achieving targets in these priority areas.

He said SMEs had been ignored during the past 10 years, which negatively impacted the country's economy.

The Prime Minister said all the Federal government departments and provincial governments should pay special attention on promotion of the SME sector in line with the government's priorities.

He said the government is committed to provide all possible facilities to the SMEs, including provision of credit, easy tax system and facilitation in business.

The Prime Minster directed the Minister for Industries to finalize at the earliest roadmap based on timelines in consultation with provinces regarding implementation of the proposed SME policy.

The proposed National SME Policy 2020 was presented to the Prime Minister in the meeting.

